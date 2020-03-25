Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Stuuel
Maker
Hi Everyone my name is Ismail, i'm working as a developer at newcom solution in switzerland. In view of the pandemic outbreak and the shutdown in many countries, we are facing new challenges. Elderly people or those with pre-existing diseases should not leave their homes, schools have been closed and parents, who still need to work, can't find a caretaker for their children which can lead to unpaid leave. Even simple tasks such as shopping for food cannot be done, as the elderly and those with previous illnesses would have to expose themselves to unnecessary risk. So we have decided to develop the app HAPPYDAY to support our community. Whether shopping, childcare, transport service, cooking or any other task, we connect those in need with those who can help. We use a tinder like approach to connect those people (Swipe left/right), you can search by offers, categories, postcode or location, we built an in-app chat for communication and many more. The App can be downloaded for free in the App Store and Google Play Store and is currently only available in german.
Upvote (1)Share