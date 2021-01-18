Happy Quotes Notifications
Anthony Goubard
MakerOwner Japplis - Productivity Tools
Hello Product Hunters, Today is 'blue Monday'. I've just released 'Happy Quotes Notifications', a free Android application that tries to improve your happiness. Through many readings and observations, it seems that happiness isn't something that you can't have influence on or something only related on how much money you own. By changing how you think, being more mindful or changing your actions or reactions to events, you can increase your happiness. That's when I realized that I could write an Android app that could help people be happier. You can decide if you want a few or a lot of notifications during the day. Depending on the day of the week or the hour, different types of notifications are shown. Categories are - happiness (e.g. Let go of what you can't change) - action (e.g. Smile) - health (e.g. Take once the stairs) - life (e.g. Life is a one time offer, use it well) Notifications only comes when you'll look at your phone in order not to disturb you. I also wrote the application to be generic. Programs and quotes are in text files so it would easy to add new programs, like a program sending 'wash your hands' notifications during working hours. Any idea is welcome.
