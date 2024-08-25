Launches
Happy Insights
Happy Insights
Convert static report to dynamic video
Happy Insights converts reports to explainer-videos that explains metrics and graphs in the report in an engaging way. You could even share the video with your colleagues or clients.
Analytics
Marketing
SaaS
Happy Insights
Happy Insights
Upload your report to create a video that explains it
Happy Insights by
Happy Insights
was hunted by
Suraj Jha
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Suraj Jha
,
Saurav Niraula
and
Shiva Raj Badu
. Featured on August 26th, 2024.
Happy Insights
is not rated yet. This is Happy Insights's first launch.
36
15
-
-
