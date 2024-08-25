  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Happy Insights
    Happy Insights

    Happy Insights

    Convert static report to dynamic video

    Free
    Happy Insights converts reports to explainer-videos that explains metrics and graphs in the report in an engaging way. You could even share the video with your colleagues or clients.
    Launched in
    Analytics
    Marketing
    SaaS
     by
    Happy Insights
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    PostgreSQL
    Amazon Web Services
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    Happy Insights
    Happy InsightsUpload your report to create a video that explains it
    0
    reviews
    38
    followers
    Happy Insights by
    Happy Insights
    was hunted by
    Suraj Jha
    in Analytics, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
    Suraj Jha
    ,
    Saurav Niraula
    and
    Shiva Raj Badu
    . Featured on August 26th, 2024.
    Happy Insights
    is not rated yet. This is Happy Insights's first launch.
    Upvotes
    36
    Vote chart
    Comments
    15
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -