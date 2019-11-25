Discussion
Mackenzie Child 😻
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 So I have heard over and over from people (and struggled with this myself) that they can know if a color palette is ascetically pleasing, but don't really know how to go about using the palette colors to their designs or illustrations. I wanted to solve that problem so I built Happy Hues (happyhues.co 👀) It's a color palette inspiration site that acts as a real world example as to how the colors could be used in your design projects. I challenged myself to build this project in 48 hours, which didn't happen lol, but was still able to get it designed & built (I used Webflow to build it) in under a week. I vlogged the process if you're interested in watching: https://youtu.be/7SWu7dNCOks Also, there's only a few palettes to start, but I'm going to be adding WAY more :) --- If you have any thoughts or feedback I'd love to hear it 👍
@mackenziechild Great product and congrats on the launch man! I still remember watching your video series - 12 Web Apps in 12 Weeks . Happy to see you here and oh, love the vlog :)
Maker
@ryzalyusoff Thanks Ryzal! Appreciate that man :D
