Discussion
3 Reviews
Ohsik Park
Maker
Happy is a free mental health app that does not require much of your time to use it. After being stuck in my tiny studio for a month due to Covid-19, I started playing around with mental health apps out there. However, I noticed that most of them require at least 10 mins or more for me to consume the audio content and I often run out of patience trying to finish them. I wanted an app that you can use without reserving much of your time. Happy offers; ✌️Breathing techniques for keeping calm and relaxed ✌️ Shift your mind from stress and anxiety ✌️ Affirmation and positive quotes to shape your day ✌️ Sleeping tips and tricks ✌️ Calm relaxing music to enjoy ✌️ Free unlimited secure private journal ✌️ Online journal community Your opinion matters. We would love to hear your feedback, comments, or any suggestions!
Maker
Thank you!
How are you planning to keep this running for free (or this is just meant to be available during the COVID period)?
Maker
@jeraldlxz It will be free even after the pandemic but something to think about in the future :)