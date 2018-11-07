Happio F*ckUp Wall is a free B2B app that helps team share their mistakes and key learnings, upvote them and display them on a large screens.
Every team makes mistakes. Having a place to highlight them and truly embrace failure is the best way to learn! What a great ideaCons:
Wish they had a mobile version, so I can add more content on the fly
I've been using Happ.io for a week now and trying it with my team. The initial feedback is great and creates accountability with the team to have a safe place to admit mistakes and drives awareness on their learnings.Rene Brandel has used this product for one week.
Fun interface, easy to use and completely freeCons:
Can't define a team-only wall. Also there's no mobile app at this time. Can only sing-up with Google and Slack.
This is an important single purpose app that can really help having hard conversations in your team and larger organization.Lorenzo Bolognini has used this product for one week.