HappiLabs provides scientists with Virtual Lab Managers. They can do tasks like shopping for supplies and managing regulatory paperwork, so scientists can focus on solving the world’s problems. More than 350 scientists across 26 labs use the service.
Y Combinator invests in HappiLabs to help scientists shop smarterTo create life-saving drugs or groundbreaking technological advancements, scientists first need the proper lab equipment. Everything from intricate and expensive specialized machines to beakers and rubber gloves must be sourced, price compared and ordered by a lab manager before even the first step...
