Happierco Free

Free OKRs and 1:1s solution for your team

Happierco Free empowers managers and internal teams of various company sizes to easily manage their team with effective one-on-ones, goal setting, and progress tracking.
Ulrich Sossou
Ulrich Sossou
Maker
Thanks for the hunt, Kevin ! Hello PH community. Since our previous launch, we always wanted to have a version for managers rather than executives. That's why we released Happierco Free. It's aimed at helping managers make their teams more productive. You get with Happierco Free: * 1-on-1 meeting planning and management * Complete OKRs system In addition to that, we also released a paid 360-degree reviews feature. As a reminder, here are other previously released features: * Weekly and daily check-ins * Recognition * Priorities and action plans * Pulse and culture surveys Feel free to try it out and let us know what you think!
