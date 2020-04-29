Discussion
Ulrich Sossou
Maker
Thanks for the hunt, Kevin ! Hello PH community. Since our previous launch, we always wanted to have a version for managers rather than executives. That's why we released Happierco Free. It's aimed at helping managers make their teams more productive. You get with Happierco Free: * 1-on-1 meeting planning and management * Complete OKRs system In addition to that, we also released a paid 360-degree reviews feature. As a reminder, here are other previously released features: * Weekly and daily check-ins * Recognition * Priorities and action plans * Pulse and culture surveys Feel free to try it out and let us know what you think!
