Dusko KelezFounder & CEO at Hapi, stock trading app
Hi everyone! I'm Dusko, founder and CEO of Hapi! All credits to my cofounders Piero and Billy, who are the ones that code ;) We created Hapi because we wanted to invest in stocks in the US market from Latam and we couldn't onboard in US based apps, it was super difficult, or they asked for documents we didn't had. Plus, there were no local options that offered anything acceptable. We want to democratize the access to the stock market for Latam consumers, let them easily onboard, transfer whatever amount they want to invest, trade with no commissions in real time, follow their investments, and generate returns. Everybody should be able to invest in public assets, even more so in places where there is less wealth, avoid gap wealth’s to widen. Please send us any feedback to contact@imhapi.app Also, make sure you share with your friends in Latam :) Thanks!
Looks great! Can we trade GME?
Hello can I make 1 suggestion. I would just suggest that you make your site in English too.