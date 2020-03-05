Discussion
Steven Stokes
Maker
🎉 Product Hunt launch offer 🎉 We are thrilled to launch Hangtiles after working on the product and development for some time. Set up as the sister website to our unique personalised printing company, Print Panoramics, it was important that Hangtiles matched the premium quality and service our customers had come to expect from us. Hangtiles are affordable, lightweight 9x9” framed photos that stick on your wall without the need of any nails or tools. You can stick & re-stick and move them around to give you creative freedom of your memories. Our online visual editor allows you to easily upload your photos from any of your devices as well as images from your social accounts. It’s super easy to use and gives you a mock up of your images as Hangtiles before ordering. Just like https://printpanoramics.co.uk every single one of your treasured memories that comes our way is treated with love and handmade with care by our Guild recognised framers. We are already working on expanding the product range and have some great ideas up our sleeves which will further help us be different in this industry. Oh, and before I go... here is the discount code I promised. Enter code HTPH15 at checkout for 15% off. Worldwide shipping available. All the best 😊
