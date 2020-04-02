Hangry Distancing

Discussion
Jessica Ma
Hunters! Thank you for your support <3 While we’re comfortably work from home, the service industry has been under great duress. Restaurants are closing because they cannot make rent or pay their staff. The few that survive are struggling to contact their patrons. Every order and gift card matters at a time when restaurants are struggling to weather the lockdown. There will be closures. There will be layoffs. Sustaining them through these next few weeks can make or break the neighborhood business you’ve grown with. You are the lifeline — decide what survives by supporting those you love. Local restaurants specialize in making the food you love and not online promotion. This crisis has shown that we are not a transactional community. We care about those who make our communities vibrant. Don’t wait until the quarantine is over to find out your local neighborhood has vanished. Can and I started building this a week ago and it’s been incredible watching the outpour of feedback from restaurants and friends and evolve this product on an hourly basis. We will continue to change as needed by our community. On behalf of local restaurants, thank you for your support.
One of my good friends has a bar that could really use this app! When are you guys launching and how does he can he list his business?
@rochelle_yinyi_shen We just launched in SF, expanding in the next few days! Feel free to send him the link (we have most businesses in the system) and he can request edit access directly on his business page!
Super useful! I literally was googling around today trying to figure out which food places near me were open. Awesome idea!!
@justin_connell Thanks Justin! It's been difficult to find accurate information online as to whether a restaurant is open or closed... but many are open! They're not great at online marketing, so we've built a platform to allow them to virtually put up that "OPEN" or "CLOSED" sign :)
Small businesses are disproportionately affected by shelter-in-place, and so many folks are going out of business. Thank you for doing this!
Amazing, thanks for building this!! How is the information kept up to date?
@nishant_bhat Thank you for your support! We worked directly with businesses to aggregate this data -- and they have admin access to update and change anything when needed. The update process for them is designed to be seamless. Chefs don't want to spend time creating accounts and clicking through a ton of confusing buttons... they want to be creating delicious meals!
