HangHub is a team productivity tool that allows you to see the users who are working on the same GitHub issue or pull request as you in real time.
Meet HangHub, a new productivity tool for GitHubWhile working on ways to make CKEditor 5 the ultimate collaboration framework, we also learned a lot about collaboration itself. Our communication troubles when using GitHub inspired us to create HangHub, a team productivity tool that lets you see other users who are working on the same GitHub issue or pull request as you.
Piotr JasiunMaker@pjasiun
Hello everyone 👋 We created HangHub in order to make it easier to manage GitHub issues. Have you ever written a lengthy answer to a GitHub discussion only to discover that your teammate spent the last 30 minutes writing about the same? We most definitely have, and this is why HangHub was born. Once HangHub is installed by you and your teammates, it allows you to see whether the users are: Viewing 👀 Commenting 💬 Editing ✍️ Merging 🔀 Idle 💨 HangHub can be disabled for a specific organization or repository of your choice and is available under the MIT Open Source license. As the creators of CKEditor 5, a collaborative rich text editor, we try to introduce collaboration features wherever we can to enhance our productivity as a team. We'd like to share HangHub with everyone who wants to make working with GitHub issues more efficient. We are excited to hear your thoughts about it. 🤗
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Great idea! Will make reading issues on random open source projects less lonely.
Gokce TosunMaker@gokcetosun · Growth Catter
@dkb868 Thank you! We've been using it internally for a while now and it definitely made me feel less lonely🙈 Feel free to keep us updated 😉
