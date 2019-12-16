  1. Home
Hand drawn fonts for your designs & products

Handy Fonts are lovingly-crafted hand drawn fonts for you to use in your projects. Each font is provided in OTF & WOFF formats and contains over 300 carefully kerned glyphs including symbols, punctuation and all European accents.
James Shedden
Hi there, my name's James — I love making hand drawn fonts (when I'm not being a designer & engineer) and have put together a handful that I think could work really nicely in other people's projects. Would love to hear thoughts, feedback or any other comments! 📣To celebrate launching, you can get a 15% discount on any Handy Fonts products — use the code 'producthunt' when checking out to receive the discount! 📣
