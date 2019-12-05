Discussion
We wanted a way to automate handwritten cards, but to do it in the most genuine way possible. We built out an AI that uses real handwriting, so that you could send cards with your real handwriting. We made it so that you could use your own stationery. And we made it to be developer friendly and easy to use! See you there :)
It's pretty cool how they generate the handwriting on the fly to mimic the natural variation in human handwriting -- it doesn't feel at all like reading a "handwriting" font, it feels like reading a handwritten letter. Props to the Handwrite team.
Can't wait to utilize this to do customer appreciation! Keep up the good work!
Super high quality. Cost seemed high at first, but after thinking about the actual value of it, it's not actually that expensive. Super cool tech.
