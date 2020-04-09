Handstamp Virtual Events

Discussion
Raghav
Maker
A few weeks ago, I launched Handstamp as an app to create and plan events and share them with your friends. While the world has changed a lot since then, the desire to stay connected and have shared experiences with others has only grown. Handstamp now provides an easy way to discover virtual events, curated and updated daily and allows you to search for them using hashtags and keywords. It also gives people the ability to tag their own events with hashtags, add live stream links and make them public for others to discover.
