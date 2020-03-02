  1. Home
Hands on Deck

A digital experience design process and prototyping method

By utilising theatre-plays, algorithmic thinking and digital tools, this method facilitates multiple insights on these service-events from multi-sensory perpectives to faciliate designing for AI, AR, VR and other digital experiences.
