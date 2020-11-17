discussion
Igor Kapustin
MakerWorking on kapustin.co
Hi Product Hunt 🙌🏻 This is my first release here, so I need to introduce myself. I'm multidisciplinary designer and I'm love create illustrations! Hands Illustrations this is 56 vector illustrations with hands for designers, startup owners or an entrepreneurs. Perfect for websites, applications, presentations and another commercial projects. Available free demo with 10 raster illustrations! Files are included: AI, EPS, PDF, SVG & PNG (72 DPI, 3500 x 2625 px). Compatibility: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Adobe After Effects, Figma, Sketch & Power Point. I would love to hear your feedback and comments! Go and use coupon "HandsHunter" for a 50% off on Hands Illustrations! Available for the next 10 customers only! Thanks!
