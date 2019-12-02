Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bruno
Maker
Hey, This was built out of a necessity as I was getting tired of seeing my battery die from just browsing the internet. I think we can all agree Chrome is great for web development and power use because of its extensions support, but it's a massive resource hog - specially bad when not plugged in to a power outlet and you see the battery percentage dropping every time you blink. Handoff tabs will ask you if you want to move your open tabs in Chrome to Safari every time you unplug the power cable. Safari might bad at a lot of stuff, but its power usage is minimal. It currently only supports Chrome as it would require an extra browser extension to make it work on others, but, if there's demand, I will definitely make it support other browsers. I know this app will not win any UI awards, but if you have any feedback I'd love to hear it! Thanks
UpvoteShare