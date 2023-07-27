Products
Handoff Helpers 2.0
Handoff Helpers 2.0
🎨 Figma library + free lesson to help designers communicate
Handoff Helpers is a free component library built to help designers communicate more effectively inside Figma. It even includes a free video lesson full of strategies to help you organize your files like a pro and nail the handoff process 💪
Launched in
Design Tools
UX Design
Design resources
by
Handoff Helpers 2.0
About this launch
Handoff Helpers 2.0
🎨 Figma library + free lesson to help designers communicate
Handoff Helpers 2.0 by
Handoff Helpers 2.0
was hunted by
Michael Riddering
in
Design Tools
,
UX Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Michael Riddering
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
Handoff Helpers 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Handoff Helpers 2.0's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#63
Week rank
#206
