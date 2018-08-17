handl is a Google Chrome extension that helps you better understand how a website's privacy policy stacks up against the privacy policies offered by similar websites.
Using AI to evaluate privacy policies while users browseWe're all just one data breach or one inappropriate data-sharing incident away from online exposure. In addition to the personal information we knowingly convey to website operators, we also reveal seemingly benign information such as our operating system, internet service provider, and browser information.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Design Hobbyist
Good thinking, we need something like this! How exacly does it work though? How does it find and "read" the privacy policy? Where does the comparison data come from? Is there a prepopulated database for comparison or does the info come from other privacy policies that the extensions "reads" from other users? Please elaborate.
Upvote (3)
Mark PotkewitzMaker@potkewitz
@anna_0x - Hi, Anna. I’m Mark, and I built handl with @jnnnthnn. Thanks for your question! When you visit a page, your browser tells our server to visit that same page, analyze its contents, and find the url of the privacy policy of the website you’re on. handl then uses a natural language processing algorithm we have trained to identify and evaluate clauses within the privacy policies themselves. The algorithm compares the contents of a privacy policy to a large library of privacy policies that we have collected and reviewed ourselves, as well as those it has found and analyzed through use. Please let me know if you have any more questions!
Upvote (3)
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Design Hobbyist
@jnnnthnn @potkewitz Thanks for the explanation! :D
Upvote (1)
JonathanMaker@jnnnthnn · I am a software developer and a lawyer
Hi, Product Hunt! I am Jonathan, and along with Mark, I am one of the makers of handl. handl is a Google Chrome extension that helps you better understand how a website's privacy policy stacks up against the privacy policies offered by similar websites. We built handl because we were getting frustrated of not being able to do anything but blindly approve the privacy policies we were presented with as we browse the web. While tools exist to help you generate secure passwords, identify dangerous apps, and obscure or disguise your browsing activity, handl is the first that helps you determine, how, in practice, a company’s promised privacy practices stacks up with standard practices of other companies in that industry. We would love for Product Hunt users to try handl and let us know what they think of it! In the future, we aim to provide our users with more ways to take action on the contents of a website's privacy policy. Also, I'm here to answer any questions!
Upvote (2)