  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Handinger
    Handinger

    Handinger

    Extract data from the internet

    Payment Required
    Handinger is an API that makes it easy and affordable to extract data from the Internet—perfect for product builders who need to scrape lots of info. As the Internet gets trickier to pull data from, Handinger simplifies the process for you.
    Launched in
    API
    Tech
    Data
     by
    Handinger
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    microlink.io
    Cloudflare Workers
    About this launch
    Handinger
    HandingerExtract data from the internet
    0
    reviews
    22
    followers
    Handinger by
    Handinger
    was hunted by
    Pao Ramen
    in API, Tech, Data. Made by
    Pao Ramen
    . Featured on October 10th, 2024.
    Handinger
    is not rated yet. This is Handinger's first launch.
    Upvotes
    18
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -