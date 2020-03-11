  1. Home
Hand Washing Timer for Apple Watch

Do it right by timing yourself

This is a simple hand washing timer for Apple Watch.
- Quick launch using Watch face Complications
- Times your hand washing for the CDC recommended 20 seconds.
- Plays a tone and gives haptic feedback when washing is complete.
Discussion
John Passfield
John Passfield
Maker
I made this free app to help time washing hands - let me know if it's useful!
