Talking anime character WebUI for Ollama
HanaVerse, an open-source self-hosted web UI that transforms Ollama language models into an interactive experience with Hana, a 2D anime character who not only visually reacts to your conversations but also speaks responses through text-to-speech.
About this launch
Talking Anime Character WebUI for Ollama
