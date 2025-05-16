Launches
HanaVerse
HanaVerse
Talking anime character WebUI for Ollama
HanaVerse, an open-source self-hosted web UI that transforms Ollama language models into an interactive experience with Hana, a 2D anime character who not only visually reacts to your conversations but also speaks responses through text-to-speech.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
HanaVerse
Talking Anime Character WebUI for Ollama
HanaVerse by
HanaVerse
Ashish Patnaik
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Ashish Patnaik
Featured on May 17th, 2025.
HanaVerse
is not rated yet. This is HanaVerse's first launch.