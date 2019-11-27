Hammerspoon
Powerful automation of Mac OS
Manu Ebert
I replaced four different tools with Hammerspoon - it handles my window management (replacing Slate), inserting Snippets (replacing TextExpander), keeping my Mac await when necessary (replacing Caffeine), and handles various app specific scripting (replacing an overgrown AppleScript mayhem). I sync my configuration between Macs, so that when I get a new machine it works exactly like the old one out of the box.
