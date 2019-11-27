Log InSign up
Hammerspoon

Powerful automation of Mac OS

Hammerspoon is a desktop automation tool for macOS. It bridges various system level APIs into a Lua scripting engine, allowing you to have powerful effects on your system by writing Lua scripts.
Manu Ebert
Hunter
I replaced four different tools with Hammerspoon - it handles my window management (replacing Slate), inserting Snippets (replacing TextExpander), keeping my Mac await when necessary (replacing Caffeine), and handles various app specific scripting (replacing an overgrown AppleScript mayhem). I sync my configuration between Macs, so that when I get a new machine it works exactly like the old one out of the box.
