Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite
A brand new Halo game arriving in 2020
Games
The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise beginning holiday 2020! Developed by 343 Industries for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
New Halo Infinite Xbox Scarlett At E3 2019 Showed No Gameplay, But It Was Still Exciting
At the end of the Xbox E3 2019 press conference, Microsoft finally gave us another look at the highly anticipated Xbox and PC shooter Halo Infinite. The game was first teased during last year's E3, but Microsoft and developer 343 Studios have remained relatively quiet about the sixth mainline Halo entry since then.
Here's the Halo Infinite trailer from E3
Microsoft first teased its new Halo Infinite game at E3 last year, and it's back again this year to provide some more glimpses of Master Chief in action. Halo Infinite appears to be an open-world version of Halo, and last year's teaser showed Master Chief slotting what might be Cortana into the back of his helmet.
Reviews
Would you recommend Halo Infinite to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This just gave me chills
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send