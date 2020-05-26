Hallway v2
Hang out in spontaneous video break-rooms in Slack
Nick Frost
Hunter
Working remote can be lonely and isolating. As more companies shift to working remote permanently, they’ll need new tools to keep employees connected, reduce loneliness, and recreate the spontaneous interactions employees have in an office. Hallway is a neat Slack app solving this problem with spontaneous video break rooms. It’s been great getting to know Kunal, a co-founder, in the StartupStudyGroup on Slack and I’m excited for more people to try this awesome product. 🙌
Thanks Nick for hunting Hallway! We're super excited to launch V2 today. What started as a side project we built over a weekend has now helped 500+ teams hold 5000+ video breaks all over the world. It's truly humbling for us to see! Hallway V2 contains contains a bunch of new features designed to make it super easy to stay connected with your team, including: 1. Ability to trigger video breaks on demand 2. See everyone who joins each break in real-time 3. Countdown timer and ability to extend room lengths 4. More flexibility in scheduling when break rooms are created 5. Metrics about how often your team uses Hallway And it's still free! Hope you all enjoy it :)
