Halloween Candy Map

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Lawson
Maker
Honestly, the candy map was created because I wanted it for my family. At my house, we give away good candy to the kids and a special treat for the parents who are tagging along. We love meeting our neighbors, watching the kids light up when they see big candy bars, and seeing the adults come running when you tell them there is a Solo cup with their name on it. CandyMap.co was built to help other neighborhoods connect in a fun and safe way too. I screwed up and posted this originally after midnight ET time last night, so I am putting this up today because of Halloween coming. This project is just for fun, so I hope the PH community will understand my intention to get it to the world for 24 hrs :)
UpvoteShare
Not every aspect of life needs to be optimized with algorithm and social engineering to put pressure on people to spend as everyone in your app, there is people that struggle and thay can't spend more on fancy candy to look good in your app. And where is the sense of a hunt to make an afford to win some good candy, sorry man that just wrong
UpvoteShare