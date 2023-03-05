Products
This is the latest launch from Halist Browser AI
See Halist Browser AI’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Halist macOS AI
Halist macOS AI
ChatGPT for the desktop
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Access ChatGPT instantly from your macOS desktop and get helpful answers in no time!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Halist Browser AI
The makers of Halist macOS AI
About this launch
Halist Browser AI
A browser AI that augments your browsing & intellect
1
review
125
followers
Follow for updates
Halist macOS AI by
Halist Browser AI
was hunted by
Amir Salihefendic
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Amir Salihefendic
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
Halist Browser AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on February 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#25
