Halist Browser AI
Ranked #20 for today
Halist Browser AI
A browser AI that augments your browsing & intellect
Use Halist AI to get answers, respond to Gmail emails, write for you and create summaries — all from a browser extension.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
+1 by
Halist Browser AI
The makers of Halist Browser AI
About this launch
Halist Browser AI
was hunted by
Amir Salihefendic
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Amir Salihefendic
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Halist Browser AI's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#194
