Discussion
Carina Chen
A very stylish puzzle game. Love the black and white design!
@carina_chen Thank you so much!
Hey everyone, I am the maker of ½ Halfway. The development of this game started during the self isolation period due to the Coronavirus situation, and the main goal was to create a stylish, relaxing, puzzle game highly optimized for mobile devices. Hope you like it! There are no ads or any in-app purchases.
Looks nice. Will try it out.
@jaskaranrehal Thank you! Would love to hear your feedback after :D
