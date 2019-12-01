Discussion
Derek Torsani
Maker
Hey everyone, here is Halfdollar – a free spreadsheet budgeting tool with many features to help meet your individual budgeting needs. It's shareable, easy to log and organize your transactions, and helps you predict what the each month and the entire year will look like financially. There's something about manually logging and handling your budget when it comes to your finances. You decide exactly how everything is labeled and categorized, and can constantly see what is coming in, going out, and what is leftover. I've worked really hard to get this to a point that I'm ready to share. Please join the Slack community if you would like and give some feedback, ideas, or just chat about budgeting. I hope you find Halfdollar useful for you and are able to get your budget set up and ready for the new year. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me anywhere. Thank you, enjoy!
