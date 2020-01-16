Half chess

  1. Home
A casual chess game where games only last 5 minutes

Halfchess is a casual chess game - it is faster and easier. The games are 5 mins long. There are 100+ levels and two player matches with Elo scoring. More -
Blind mode - Your pieces disappear after 3 moves
Crab mode - A new chess piece crab moves Zig-Zag
Saral Kochar
As an adult who doesn't spend much times on games, I've a confession that I got addicted to this game so much so that I was taking extra bathroom breaks to beat the computer at level 7 and then I gave up. But chess is such an amazing game and you have somehow revolutionized it for today's generation. Kudos ?makers and all the best
Naval Saini
I thought teaching chess is a good way to get kids to have more confidence in their mental skills and strengthen their minds while playing. Thats how I created HalfChess. I am releasing this app again after 2 years of improvements since the last release. You can help me by giving ideas and connections for getting it published on TechCrunch, and other startup & gaming publications.
Naval Saini
How much can I charge to remove the advertisements?
$3.5
$7
$2.99
