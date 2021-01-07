discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Andrew Rudchuk
MakerFounder @ Hala.ai
Dear community! My name is Andrew Rudchuk, and I am the CEO at Hala.ai. We have developed an AI platform (AI framework and Conversational Ui) for businesses that use business software (SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks Online, and others). Our solution aims to automate routine activities, reduce operational costs, and allow the users to spend less time on repetitive work. We started our journey 3 years back, intending to create an SAP Digital Assistant. I used to work as an SAP consultant, and during my course of work, I recognized that users are spending a significant part of their time performing routine activities. In 2016 I saw a new AI solution Amelia created by US company IP Soft, and I realized that we could help people stop spending time on time-consuming work by incorporating the new technologies. We started the company and raised the first financial round from Danish, Finish, and Estonian investors. We created a solution (SAP Digital Assistant) from scratch and delivered it to the corporates in Germany, Estonia, and Finland. The sales cycle with large corporates was more than one year, and it is almost impossible for a startup to have such a sales cycle. We decided to pivot the solution and strategy in the middle of 2020 and focus not on SAP but on integration with QuickBooks Online. We launched our first packaged SaaS solution for QuickBooks Online one month back, and just recently, QuickBooks published us on their marketplace. The BIG vision of Hala is to create one interface / one window / one Ui that can incorporate the functionality of different business software into one place. Apart from the benefits that we can bring to the QuickBooks Online customers, it was an amazing R&D process to incorporate the different Ui components like dashboards, reports, charts, tables, forms, cards, media content, and text messages into ONE UI. The conversational Ui approach allows us to embed unlimited functionality on the backend without any limitation on the frontend side! We made all this journey with only two people on the team, we worked really hard for the last three years, and we will appreciate your feedback. Thank you!
Share