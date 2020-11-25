Deals
Hala
Hala
Social messaging app for business
Android
iPhone
Hala is a messaging app that connects people for business. It comes with an embedded wallet that allows you send money to people while you chat as well as buy what they are sellling. Hala also verifies and shows you local businesses you can trust
an hour ago
