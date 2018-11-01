Hal Market is a personal assistant app with a twist, instead of it being AI, Hal connects you to real people who want to help you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
🌟
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool idea, is it tough getting people onboard as assistants?
Upvote Share·
Alex HeikelMaker@alexheikel · F*CK AI @halisbackhq. www.halisback.com
Hi Guys! We just launched the Hal Market! Making 'Heros' accessible to anyone! Hal Market is a platform for connecting heroes from all industries and corners of the world with their audiences. Most of us have questions we'd love to be able to ask our heroes (and get answered), but there isn't always a simple way to do so. So now you can ask your questions to a professor, or your favorite musician, or an entrepreneur, and get authentic answers. Pick a category or ask your 'Hero' his unique code and ask anything you want! Every session has a cost that goes from 0.99$ to 2.99$. Are you an Expert (Hero) and wanna start earning some money from your followers? Reach out us
Upvote Share·