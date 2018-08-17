Adherium receives additional FDA clearance for OTC sale of inhaler sensors in the US

Connected inhaler sensor maker Adherium has received 510(k) clearance for US over-the-counter sales of its Hailie sensor, formerly known as Smartinhaler. Specifically, individual versions of the device have been cleared for use with the asthma inhalers ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA.