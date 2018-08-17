The Hailie™ sensor is a device that that's clinically proven to help manage your asthma. It tells you when to take your medication and reminds you when you don't.
Studies have shown:
- 50% increase in preventer medication adherence in adults
- 80% reduction in hospital admissions in children
- 45% reduction in reliever medication use in children
Adherium Receives Additional U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance, Setting in Motion a Full U.S. Consumer Launch of the Hailie™ SolutionSAN MATEO, Calif., July 26, 2018-- Adherium, an award-winning digital health platform that improves medication adherence, patient outcomes and engagement, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510 clearance for over-the-counter sales of its Hailie™ sensor for use with ProAir ® HFA, Ventolin ® HFA and Flovent ® HFA asthma inhalers..
Adherium receives additional FDA clearance for OTC sale of inhaler sensors in the USConnected inhaler sensor maker Adherium has received 510(k) clearance for US over-the-counter sales of its Hailie sensor, formerly known as Smartinhaler. Specifically, individual versions of the device have been cleared for use with the asthma inhalers ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA.
- Pros:
Great way to track the medication use and set reminders.Cons:
Only available for 4 inhaler mediation right now. Hopefully there will be more available in the future.
This sensor is great. Perfectly fit over the inhaler and setting it up was a breeze. Highly recommended for anyone with asthma or COPD and is taking Ventolin, Symbicort, ProAir, and Flovent.Trevor Tran has used this product for one month.
