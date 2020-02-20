Haiku Project by Baronfig

Discussion
Marcus Ellison
Hunter
I've been following maker Joey & the Baron Fig team for awhile with their painstakingly thoughtful products. Joey is an exceptional designer. But more than that - he's an exceptional thinker with perception that slices through reality. I'm glad The Haiku project has been realized. It celebrates goodness in the world. Spend a minute. Make something beautiful With people you've never met From places you've never been To produce something you couldn't have planned.
