  1. Home
  2.  → Haiku Project by Baronfig

Haiku Project by Baronfig

Build haiku with people around the world

The haiku is a traditional Japanese poem that originated in the 16th century. The heart of a haiku attempts to capture a moment in time.
This project was created by the team at Baronfig to celebrate human creativity and collaboration.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Marcus Ellison
Marcus Ellison
Hunter
I've been following maker Joey & the Baron Fig team for awhile with their painstakingly thoughtful products. Joey is an exceptional designer. But more than that - he's an exceptional thinker with perception that slices through reality. I'm glad The Haiku project has been realized. It celebrates goodness in the world. Spend a minute. Make something beautiful With people you've never met From places you've never been To produce something you couldn't have planned.
UpvoteShare