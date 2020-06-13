HAGS
Get yearbook signatures on Snapchat 🤩
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
greg isenberg
Hunter
So cool to see the HAGS team recreate the yearbook experience in a really authentic and fun way
Upvote (4)Share
@gregisenberg Thanks for all your advisement Greg, it's so helpful :) We're really excited about making the funnest experience possible for all high school students.
Upvote (1)Share
Hey Product Hunt! Suraya from the HAGS team here. HAGS is the first and easiest way for high school students to sign their friends yearbooks through Snapchat! 🤩 Available for every high school in the US. 🤩 Sign yearbooks through Snapchat or directly in HAGS. 🤩 Join your high school to connect with your class. My brother @jameelshivji (a high school senior) and I came up with this idea a few months ago while quarantined at home. We were talking about all the things he and his friends were missing out on this year. When it came to yearbooks, we thought it’d be fun to create a digital one using Snapchat! Since then, we have spent quarantine watching Zoey 101 and working on HAGS. It’s so crazy to think that it’s real now. @_jamesdale and I have been able to work with our team of high schoolers to experiment with new technologies, features, and product ideas. Our team has spent a lot of time on the design and feel of the brand. It was important to us to create a yearbook that felt more like a nostalgic book than an app. @jameelshivji recruited his friend Phoebe and together they recruited over 200 ‘HAGS Angels’ around the country to make IG stories and Tik Tok videos over the last few months. This product was honestly so much fun for us to design, make, and share with the world. Jameel, James, and I had no idea that what started as a sibling quarantine project would turn into something that thousands of high schoolers would use across the country. Check it out on the app store at https://apps.apple.com/app/id151... and share it with any high school students you know! Let us know what you think. We're excited for the future of HAGS and we’d love your feedback 🧡
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
Hey! 👋 James from the HAGS team here. I work primarily on our backend infrastructure and drive key technological decisions for HAGS. With previous experience in App Development and Machine Learning, this is a product I’m really passionate about working on. I get really excited seeing all of the love that our users have for our product on various social channels, and this is something that inspires me to continue working on it! We love our users and ambassadors! 🧡 I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got planned and what’s coming up next. It’s pretty cool, so stay tuned for more. ✌️
Upvote (3)Share
Pro
Yearbooks were so fun back in the day. Are they still a big thing in most schools? – "back in my day" Ryan
Upvote (2)Share
@surayashivji this is so cool! Wow, I'm actually going to use this for college as well! Are you thinking of adding support for colleges as well?
Upvote (2)Share
@sidpandiya Thanks Sid! That's super cool to hear :) Though we've been hyper focused on high schools we've recently considered adding colleges due to demand on our Instagram. We're still trying to figure out how our vision and feature ideas align with the college audience though. If you're interested in starting HAGS at your college, DM me @surayashivji on Twitter ✌️
Upvote (1)Share