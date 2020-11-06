discussion
Jon Simms
MakerFounder & COO of Haglit
Bringing Real World Customer Engagement Online Customer engagement during the buying process right now is limited to minor changes to design and user experience, split testing and observing the response. It’s passive observation, which takes a lot of time and also money before seeing results. Customer engagement in real life however is about active interaction. Employees talk to customers to help them, negotiate with them and gauge their buying temperature. With AI, we can merge the human engagement qualities of real world shopping into the online space and create a truly immersive customer experience. Picture your next visit on your favourite online store: instead of having to decide if you are willing to pay X price for Y product, an AI chatbot negotiates a great deal that YOU are happy with. Haggling has been an intrinsic part of commerce since commerce began, well before the invention of money when humans traded in a barter economy. Haggling is still prevalent today of course. Walk down any marketplace and see merchants and customers negotiate over prices of fruits, vegetables, vintage clothing and much more. When you buy a house, you haggle. When you buy a car, you haggle. The customer gets a better deal. The merchant increases sales and revenue. Win Win! For such a crucial aspect of human commerce, it’s initially confusing as to why it’s almost impossible to haggle online. Ecommerce operates mostly with blanket discounts that are available to everybody. If you happen to enter a store when they have a sale on, you are automatically entitled to a discount. No personalisation and no attachment to the discount to boost conversion rates. By introducing negotiation to ecommerce, we change the frame of purchasing. Instead of simply exchanging goods and services for currency, customers get the ability to feel like a winner, by negotiating their own discount. After all, everybody loves to feel like they ‘beat the system’. Haggling customers feel a sense of attachment to the purchase and in turn, are much more likely to buy.
