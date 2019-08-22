Log InSign up
Hagglestar

We help travellers avoid taxi scams

Say goodbye to taxi scams.
Hagglestar is the very first app that helps travelers avoid taxi scams. The app shows you the average price for a taxi ride in foreign countries, to help you haggle a fair price.
Michael Johansen
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋 Big day for @lea_kilde and I, here in Copenhagen, Denmark. We avoided selling Greenland to Trump and now we would like to help travelers avoid taxi scams in foreign countries 🚕 🌏 We created hagglestar to help travelers avoid taxi scams and to make the travel industry a bit more transparent. The idea was formed after a trip to Asia, where we spend a lot of time negotiating with taxi drivers and not really knowing what a fair price was. The app is meant as a supplement to Uber, Grab and Go-jerk to haggle prices with the local taxi drivers, in countries where the prices differs a lot. It is not possible to book a ride at the moment, but this is something that we want to change in the future. This is the first version of hagglestar and we are currently tracking prices in: - Asia - South of Europe - Scandinavian - United states We are aiming to cover all of the development countries within a few months, to bring transparency to the taxi industry around the world. Any feedback, advice or comments are much appreciated 🙏 Best, Lea & Michael
Help us decide which regions we should haggle prices in next 🤔
Africa
South America
Central America
Middle East
