Michael Johansen
Hi Hunters 👋 Big day for @lea_kilde and I, here in Copenhagen, Denmark. We avoided selling Greenland to Trump and now we would like to help travelers avoid taxi scams in foreign countries 🚕 🌏 We created hagglestar to help travelers avoid taxi scams and to make the travel industry a bit more transparent. The idea was formed after a trip to Asia, where we spend a lot of time negotiating with taxi drivers and not really knowing what a fair price was. The app is meant as a supplement to Uber, Grab and Go-jerk to haggle prices with the local taxi drivers, in countries where the prices differs a lot. It is not possible to book a ride at the moment, but this is something that we want to change in the future. This is the first version of hagglestar and we are currently tracking prices in: - Asia - South of Europe - Scandinavian - United states We are aiming to cover all of the development countries within a few months, to bring transparency to the taxi industry around the world. Any feedback, advice or comments are much appreciated 🙏 Best, Lea & Michael
Help us decide which regions we should haggle prices in next 🤔
Africa
South America
Central America
Middle East
