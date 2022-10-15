Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Hades
Hades
Serverless Dask to make a mockery of your massive workloads
More info
Upvote 3
$20 of compute credits
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Hades provides you with a serverless Python+Dask environment that scales across hundreds of workers to reduce development time & cost by orders of magnitude.
.
Simple, supercomputer scale processing in only a few lines of code.
Sign up here!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Data Science
by
Hades Earth
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
Learn more
About this launch
Hades Earth
Managed service to autoscale Dask to hundreds of workers.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Hades by
Hades Earth
was hunted by
Angus Muffatti
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
,
Data Science
. Made by
Matthew Rozek
,
Ray Yamamoto Hilton
and
Angus Muffatti
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Hades Earth
is not rated yet. This is Hades Earth's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#69
Report