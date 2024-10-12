  • Subscribe
    Lightweight Loom alternative to show your face on videos

    Free
    Free, open-source, and lightweight alternative to loom.com. No installation or sign-up required. Just open a web page, and get a loom-like floating window. Works with all the screen recording tools.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Maker Tools
    Webcam
     by
    Hacky Loom by
    was hunted by
    Jay
    in Productivity, Maker Tools, Webcam. Made by
    Jay
    . Featured on October 13th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Hacky Loom's first launch.
