Hacky Loom
Lightweight Loom alternative to show your face on videos
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Free, open-source, and lightweight alternative to loom.com. No installation or sign-up required. Just open a web page, and get a loom-like floating window. Works with all the screen recording tools.
Launched in
Productivity
Maker Tools
Webcam
by
About this launch
Lightweight loom.com alternative. 100% free and open source
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Jay
in
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
,
Webcam
. Made by
Jay
. Featured on October 13th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Hacky Loom's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
