Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Hacksquad
See Hacksquad’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
HackSquad
Ranked #3 for today
HackSquad
Contribute, meet new members, join workshops and win swag
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With the fantastic atmosphere of Hacktoberfest, we have decided to create Hacksquad. Hacksquad is here to enhance your Swag, meet with more community members and participate in workshops from our great sponsors.
Launched in
Events
,
Open Source
,
Tech
by
Hacksquad
About this launch
Hacksquad
Participate in hacktoberfest 2021 with your team
2
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
HackSquad by
Hacksquad
was hunted by
Nevo David
in
Events
,
Open Source
,
Tech
. Made by
Nevo David
,
Alex Barashkov
and
Tomer Barnea
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Hacksquad
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 7th, 2021.
Upvotes
35
Comments
8
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#2
Report