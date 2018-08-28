HackNotice alerts you when your information has been disclosed in leaked data breaches from hacked sites.
HackNotice does this by collecting leaked information from data breaches and compiling it into a database that can be used to determine if information related to your monitored email addresses have been leaked.
Around the web
HackNotice Alerts You When a Site is Hacked or Your Info is LeakedHackNotice is a service that is designed to alert you when your information has been disclosed in leaked data breaches from hacked sites. HackNotice does this by collecting leaked information from data breaches and compiling it into a database that can be used to determine if your information has been obtained from a hack.
BleepingComputer
HackNotice is a free service that alerts you when your accounts have been hackedIt's no longer shocking to hear that some company got hacked and the infiltrators made off with millions, if not hundreds of millions, of user accounts. It happens on an almost weekly basis - so frequently that many don't even bother keeping up with when their account credentials may have been stolen.
VentureBeat
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.