Nicolas Dessaigne
Hunter
Hey hunters, We are excited to announce our own HackerNews reader on Android, bringing our knowledge in search experience to the HackerNews community. With a high traffic coming through https://hn.algolia.com/, we decided to dedicate a bit of time to offer that experience natively, starting with Android. This first version allows you to quickly browse and search through HN thanks to our API. We're excited to get feedback from the PH community and we look forward to improving HackerNews for Android in the coming months! Feel free to comment below with questions or feedback! -Nicolas
