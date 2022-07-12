Products
HackerIntro
Find engineering talent in real-time
Developers publish hundreds of resumes every day. These are great signals for openness. Do you want to leverage this? With HackerIntro, you get resumes in real-time as we crawl and index our sources 24/7 so that you focus on the next steps.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Software Engineering
by
HackerIntro
About this launch
HackerIntro by
HackerIntro
was hunted by
Yurii Rashkovskii
in
Hiring
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Yurii Rashkovskii
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
HackerIntro
is not rated yet. This is HackerIntro's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#63
