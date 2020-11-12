discussion
Hi everyone! I am studying Energy Science, but during my free time I am learning how to program. This summer I wanted to learn some new technologies, in particular Postgres, Hasura and Tailwind. To learn these technologies in a fun way I built HackerDaily. It’s a way to read Hacker News in a more informative and less addictive way. I love Hacker News, the problem is that, like all social platforms, it easily becomes a slot machine. Every time you look there is a new post or comment! HackerDaily is built to alleviate this problem as well as a few others: 📅 The posts are grouped per day, starting from yesterday. So you never miss that one great article, video, or paper! 📖 The articles are readable on the site itself. No more loading of multi-MB webpages just to read a simple article. 💬 It has an improved collapsing comment system 😍 Beautiful typography (based on @adamwathan awesome typography work!) 📱 It’s a PWA, so you can install it to your homescreen and use it as an app 🌗 It has a dark mode ⌨️ It's open source (https://hackerdaily.io/opensource) I would love to hear what you think about it! I have class today, but I'll try to answer any questions. :)
