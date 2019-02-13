Hacker Surfing
Free housing and food for engineers & designers visiting SF
We’re folks behind the XX and Wefunder and we’re opening up a room to house and feed (free food!) engineers and designers visiting SF for free. Why? All four of us living in this house are founders and just like being around cool people.
- Pros:
Being part of this cohort of XX, I can't recommend it enough. Everyone at Wefunder and XX is one of the most amazing people I know.Cons:
Literally nothing!
Wefunder is genuinely interested in helping people out and I love how they keep introducing cool ideas like this to further their cause.Sahil Aggarwal has used this product for one month.
Jiwon MoonHunterPro@jiwonmoon
Hey everyone! My name is Jiwon and I founded the XX. We’re a community that brings founders together so they can be the best versions of themselves. We ran a cohort for female founders last October and now we’re running a cohort for immigrant founders. I live in the house where XX and Wefunder are built out of in San Francisco and we’re opening up a room to house and feed (free home-cooked food!) engineers and designers visiting SF for free. Why? All four of us living in this house are founders and just like being around cool people. You just need to answer four questions to apply. Let me know if you have any questions! Jiwon
