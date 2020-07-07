Hacker News Release Dashboard

Discussion
Shah Galeeb Ahmed
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Releasing on this site is great because Product Hunt has a wonderful Launch Day Dashboard that helps you stay on top of the conversation and track simple metrics. Depending on the product I'll release on Product Hunt, Hacker News, or both! But when I release on HN, I find myself refreshing the page and forgetting what the counts were 15 minutes ago - but it doesn't have to be this way! HNRD is a simple way to get aggregate metrics on the post and list comments that haven't been responded to. It's an MVP right now, but I'm hoping to add an email digest with frequency controls, time series information on the post, and also aggregate Product Hunt data too if simultaneously released! Would love to know what you think and what you'd like to see in the future. Thanks, Shah
