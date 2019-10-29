Log InSign up
Hacker News Launcher for Android

Easiest way to know what's trending on Hacker News.

HN Launcher is an android launcher with one primary goal to help people know what’s trending in Hacker News in the easiest and fastest way possible without compromising their productivity without distractions & allow them to share & save stories with 1 click.
I love Hacker News and it's always a goto site for me in my free time but I didn't find any suitable client for my mobile. So I asked HN Community how they consume HN in their phone - https://news.ycombinator.com/ite... Many people suggested few other alternative sites, but none of them suit my requirement. Many things that i wanted in the app was- I wanted to know what's new on hacker news if there are any, I don't want my phone buzzing with another push notification to disturb me and an easy way to share and save any stories easily. So I came up with an Android Launcher which doesn't push any notification, but whenever you open the phone, if there are any new stories then there will be a tiny banner of green light on your screen indicating there's new news available, and I can access them via just a swipe. Say hello to Hacker News Launcher :)
